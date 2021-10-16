But Yems was critical of his team and furious at the performance from referee Tom Nield.

Crawley Town boss John Yems

It was also clear he did not like Sutton' s style of play. He said: "We never got started.

"We got involved with their game. Good luck to them. They have a way of playing. Would I ever play like that? No I wouldn't.

"Good luck to them. If that's what they are doing, they have more points than us and are above us in the table.

"Can't remember their keeper saving anything. You don't deserve to win a game if you don't have a shot.

"That's what happens when you don't try and you think you are a lot better than what you are and when you don't defend in the last minute. You come out 0-0 you would still be humpy but you've got a point."

And on the referee Yems said: "He has nothing to do with us losing the game but he was terrible.

"The standard of refereeing at this level is beyond poor.

"I have just said to the assessor we will put a report in but what will happen? Nothing. He said ‘I am sure someone will phone you back’.

" But that will be another 750 quid fine for me I suppose."

The Reds were turned down a huge penalty shout in the very first minute when Nichols was pulled down by Louis John after a clever turn.

Yems said: "It was ridiculous. That set the tone then."