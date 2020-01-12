The best performance under Yems so far - Crawley Town opinion

I will start with the first paragraphs of Bradford City fan Adam Raj report from the game as I think it sums up how Crawley played against a team who were in fourth position in the league going into the game unbeaten in eight matches.

“Well, that was as bad a defeat as you can get. City were out fought and out classed from start to finish against the team who has won twice in the last 16.

"The score-line completely flattered the Bantams and no one could’ve complained if we were 4-0 down at half time. It was another one of the countless performances this season where you would struggle to say which team is the promotion contender and which is lying in mid table or lower. “

I think that says it all – a fair assessment of the game. Since John Yems and Lee Bradbury took over the management of the team you can see so much improvement, especially since the New Year – in recent weeks we have played three teams in the play-off positions and have not looked like losing to any of them – the win against Bradford being the best performance so far.

We have a great squad of players who individually are very talented but failed to play as a team, this has now gone and we now have a team who play for each other, everyone on the pitch yesterday can be very proud of their own performance.

Two players who stood out in my opinion were Ollie Palmer and Jamie Sendles-White, Palmer with his two goals and JS-W with a great defensive display coming in for Tom Dallison who was suffering with the flu and the injured Joe McNerney.

Palmer’s first goal was a bit of individualism, getting between their two central defender before firing the ball past the keeper, his second was from a great run by Ashley Nadesan in getting past the full back and instead of shooting from a tight angle unselfishly squared the ball across the goal for Palmer to hammer home to put the Red Devils two up.

The opening 45 minutes were probably the best we have seen at the stadium for some time and the score-line could have been doubled as Palmer’s early header beat the keeper only to hit the underside of the bar and bounce away with some supporters say that it crossed the line – no goal line technology or VAR in this league.

Panutche Camara also had a golden opportunity but put the ball wide of the goal. At the other end Eion Doyle who scored a hat-trick against Crawley when on loan at Swindon, he was recalled by Bradford and the league’s leading scorer thought he had pulled on back when a mistake by Glenn Morris let in Doyle and his shot was brilliantly deflected by Sendles-White for a corner.

The second half wasn’t that far behind the first in terms of energy, commitment and again chances, if only Camara could shoot – he could have had a hat-trick and so could have Palmer when his run and shot was brilliantly save by the visiting keeper tipping the ball over the bar.

With six minutes remaining Crawley conceded a sloppy goal from a needless free kick – for once they failed to get rid of the ball which was bouncing around the area only for Oteh to toe-poke in. Was this the life line the Bantams needed to steal a draw, nope – the Red Devils continued to dominate the game until the final whistle. The team and supporters alike celebrated the victory together – another 3 points in the bag and climbed up the league to 13th.

UP UP and Away.

