The key information Crawley Town fans MUST know after shocking Stoke City in Carabao Cup

Crawley Town shocked Stoke City last night after dumping them out of the Carabao Cup.

Town fans, here is everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup fourth round draw...

When is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

The draw, hosted by Laura Woods, has a scheduled start time of approximately 9:55pm, following the conclusion of MK Dons' clash with Liverpool on Sky Sports.

Who are the clubs in the hat for the draw?

Arsenal, Colchester, Crawley, Leicester, Southampton, Man City, Everton, Watford, Oxford/West Ham, Sheffield United/Sunderland

Chelsea/Grimsby, Wolves/Reading, MK Dons/Liverpool, Brighton/Aston Villa, Burton/Bournemouth, Man Utd/Rochdale

When will the Carabao Cup fourth round ties take place?

The fixtures are scheduled to take place week commencing October 28.

The ties will likely take place on the Tuesday and Wednesday of that week, where some ties will, of course, be selected for TV.

Will there be any prize money?

Rightly or wrongly, there is no prize money available in the Carabao Cup until the semi-final stage.

Even then, the losing semi-finalists only pocket £25,000 each while the overall runner-up takes a prize pot of £50,000.

The tournament’s winner is handed a final prize of £100,000.