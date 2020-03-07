'The result flattered Oldham' - Ashley Nadesan after comfortable Crawley win

"If you give us chances, we are going to take them."

Those were the words of Crawley Town striker Ashley Nadesan after Reds scored three goals to ease past Oldham this afternoon.

Nadesan, who joined Ricky German and Bez Lubala on the scoresheet, said: "We had a slow start but then a few decent chances. Cat [Glenn Morris] kept us in the game with a few great saves.

"In this team, if you give us chances, we are going to take them.

"3-0 flattered them a little bit. We could have won by more. We could have scored six or seven if needed to.

"It was a good overall performance."

Nadesan said all three goals came from team moves practised on the training ground.

"Ollie [Palmer] and Mason [Bloomfield] are more target men but me and Rick[y German] are a bit quicker with the hold up play and link ups," he said.

"We've been working on quick counter attacks. It worked for Rick's goal, my goal and when we countered for Bez's [Lubala] pen.

"It's good to bring what we do on the training ground to the game on Saturday.

"[The finish] is not something I work on. It just comes to me. I'm happy for Rick to get his first goal and hopefully he can push on and do the same next week."

The win extended Reds' impressive home form which has seen them go unbeaten at The People's Pension Stadium since November.

However, John Yems' side has struggled to replicate that form away from home, going without a win on their travels since August.

Nadesan said: "I don't think we are doing anything differently to what we do at home. It's not clicking at the moment but once it does we will show that home form.

"Hopefully our away form will turn around and move up the table in the last nine games.

"Hopefully, I can chip in with some goals and assists and continue what I'm doing. "[Double figures] was my aim before I got injured earlier in the season."

On the atmosphere this afternoon, he added: "It feels good to hear the crowd and we still do when we're losing.

"It gives us motivation and a lift and it's a great credit to them for singing all game."

