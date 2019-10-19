'There was a lot of good football' Crawley Town head coach on performance at Bradford City

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi says there was a lot of good football from his Crawley Town side at Bradford City.

The Reds lost 2-1 but they produced a superb second half display but only Reece Grego-Cox got on the scoresheet. See full Cioffi interview below

Cioffi said: "There was a lot of positive stuff [in the second half].

"It’s upsetting because the second goal was a deflection. We scored in the right moment. There were chances for us to finish, we had a lot of shots on goal. We put them under a lot of pressure and there was a lot of good football.

"I think in the second half the crowd helped them bring the three points home because I didn’t see them on the pitch."

Reds are straight back in action on Tuesday night and Cioffi said: "There was a lot of good and we have to challenge Newport with this good.

Gabriele Cioffi

"The beauty of this game is that you play in a row and we have a good momentum. We have to keep going."

130 Reds fans made the trip from West Sussex and Cioffi said: "They competed with a tough opponent. We have to thank them because we found them when we were 2-0 down and they gave us enough to get the goal."