Southgate, who grew up and went to school in Crawley, has become the nation's hero during this so far successful campaign wh9ch has seen him lead England to a third semi-final during his tenure.

And if the former Hazelwick pupil beats Denmark tonight and goes on to beat Italy in the final on Sunday, the South Terminal at Gatwick could have a new name.

They tweeted: "We’re cheering on the #ThreeLions in tonight’s #EURO2020 game #ENGDEN – in particular our homegrown #Crawley hero Gareth Southgate If he brings it home, what do you think about renaming the South Terminal to ‘Southgate’ Terminal…"

And Crawley Council replied: "Why not? We've already got Southgate, Southgate Avenue, Southgate Drive, Southgate Park and Southgate Primary School!"

There have already been calls for a statue to be erected in Crawley in honour of Southgate - click here for petition story.

A reader also contacted us to say he thinks Southgate Avenue should be renamed 'Gareth Southgate Avenue'.

England boss Gareth Southgate