Nichols scored a superb curling effort to seal the win after goals from Remi Oteh and Nick Tsaroulla.

The former Bristol Rovers striker has been on top form recently with two goals against Stevenage on Saturday.

And Weaver praised Nichols after the game.

He said: "Crawley deserved their win. They had a couple of players who, technically, were a cut above and they did the damage. They had more punch than us in the final third.

“They have a centre-forward in Nichols who excellent. He’s streetwise. You look at him and there’s no weight on him, he looks like a typical skilful player and an individual talent, but probably one who you could bully.

“But he’s actually really wily. He’ll stand behind the centre-halves and lean into them or manage to affect what they’re doing without doing enough to give a foul away. It’s clever stuff.

Tom Nichols

“You learn that over time and he’s probably played 200 games at this level, whereas a lot of our lads are catching up in terms of experience of League Two.