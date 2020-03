The Euro Club Index ratings calculate potential results and are then run through 100,000 simulations of the remainder of the season to produce the most likely final standings...Scroll through to view the predictions.

1. Liverpool Current matches: 29. Predicted Points: 102. Current Points: 82 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Manchester City Current matches: 28. Predicted Points: 80. Current Points: 57 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Leicester City Current matches: 29. Predicted Points: 66. Current Points: 53 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Chelsea Chelsea Current matches: 29. Predicted Points: 63. Current Points: 48 Getty Buy a Photo

