This is why Crawley Town and fellow EFL clubs WON'T have a winter break this season

Premier League clubs will enjoy a mid-season winter break for the first time over the next two weeks - but that won't be the case for EFL clubs.

After the busy festive period, games aplenty are approaching in the EFL with six matchdays in 21 days throughout the rest of February.

Premier League clubs, though, are set for a period of rest and recovery after the introduction of a two-week winter break, constructed to split the fixtures over two weekends to satisfy the demand for action.

The move sees England's top division, for the first time, fall into line with Europe, but how will the EFL be affected?

Here is everything you need to know:

WILL THE EFL BENEFIT FROM A WINTER BREAK?

Unfortunately not. At the moment, the Premier League is the only division in English football that will have a winter break, with the Championship, League One and League Two continuing as normal for now.

BUT WHY IS THAT?

As things stand, it would be extremely difficult to rearrange the EFL's fixture list, which boasts an additional eight league matches in each division (seven in League One due to the expulsion of Bury).

Ex-EFL chief Shaun Harvey said after the Premier League's decision: "We very much understand, and support, the requirement and wishes of our colleagues across the game to introduce a mid-season player break.

"At the same time we must acknowledge that fixture congestion remains a challenge and with a 46-game season to complete, plus the play-offs inside a 10-month period, it is currently impractical even if it was desirable for the EFL to introduce a similar break in our competitions.

"We will look to showcase the EFL during the two week period."

WHAT ABOUT OTHER COMPETITIONS - WILL THEY BE AFFECTED?

To incorporate the new winter break, the FA Cup fifth round has been moved to a midweek fixture - on the week commencing March 2 - and replays from the fifth round onwards have been scrapped with games instead advancing to extra-time and penalties if required.