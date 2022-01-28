Addressing questions over inconsistency, Yems said: “For reasons being with injuries, with not being a settled side.

"We’re mid table at this stage of the season, we’re not looking at relegation, you’re not in the bottom two. We know we’ve had players who’ve been out injured that would’ve made a big difference to us.

"Inconsistency comes with an inconsistent team.”

Crawley Town boss John Yems

About the weekend defeat, Yems said. “It gives me the hump a little bit, you (reporters) always forget there’s always an opposition out there.

"You’re playing a side that’s second in the league that’s one of the biggest football clubs in the league and we’re getting upset because we’re getting beat 1-0 by them. That’s the standards we’ve set ourselves.

"I just look at that as a complete lot of old cobblers and look what we are doing and what we’re not doing.”

Yems also defended his players over their patchy results. “Don’t think the lads are not trying and don’t think that the boys are meaning to go out there to make mistakes, he said. "Teams are setting up to beat us as much as we’re setting up to beat them.

"When we get our so-called better players back, that consistency will hopefully come back.”

Returning centre half, Jordan Tunnicliffe, also offered an insight into their form. He said: “Football is built on partnerships and people playing together consistently to do well.

"For the lads to come through and be two or three wins away (from the play offs) again that’s how quickly it can change.”