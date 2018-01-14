Three Bridges 4 Crawley Down Gatwick 0:

Bridges had the ball in the back of the net twice within 5 minutes of kick-off.

The first was ruled out for off side and the second was scored by Connor French from the penalty spot after Ben Bacon was brought down in the box.

It was just the start Bridges needed, to calm the nerves from this local derby.

From then on Bridges stamped their authority all over this match from beginning to end. Crawley Down tried in flurries to break down Bridges but from the back to front they were solid.

A point-blank shot from Nick Sullivan was the only real shot from Down in the first half, but ‘keeper Kieron Thorp pulled off a fine save to prevent any threat.

The second half saw Bridges carry on where they left off and in the 56th minute Ben Bacon beat the off side trap and raced through to give Bridges a two-goal advantage.

Returning after playing just three games eight years ago, Brannon O’Neil earned himself the man of the match award with his performance after being involved in most things on the pitch.

A free-kick taken by French saw Bridges increase the lead when Jamie Crellin met the ball with a fine header.

In the 63rd minute Ami Glloga was introduced to play against his old club but also playing his last game for Bridges before going abroad to play professional football. To finish the game off, Nathan Crabb capped a fine display from Bridges when he lobbed the keeper to make it 4-0.

Bridges K. Thorp; L. Collins; N Simpson; L. Hall (B. Peters 80); N. Koo-Boothe; J. Crellin; N. Crabb; J. Grant ; C. French (M.Casselman 73); B. Bacon (A. Gllog 63); B. O’Neil

Unused Subs; T. Berry; J. Lansdale

Crawley Down S. Bos; B. Cooney; J. Martin; M. Spence; M. Pelling; S. Packham; D. Sullivan (S. Kane 78); M. Belli; N. Sullivan; J. De Meyer (O. Leslie 64); B. Wilson (L. Thomas 64)

Unused Subs; S. Barton

Aerotron Man of the Match – Brannon O’Neil (Three Bridges)