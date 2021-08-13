Three Bridges aim to carry on where they left off in season opener

Kieron Thorp is set to make his 200th senior appearance for Three Bridges in this Saturday’s Isthmian South East opener at home to Ramsgate. Picture by Scott Laver

Whether they will be able to match the 6-0 drubbing of Phoenix Sports in their last league game, or the comeback triumph over Worthing in the Sussex Senior Cup, will divide opinion at present.

Their pre-season has produced a mixture of glee and despair, ranging from wins against Tooting & Mitcham and Leatherhead, to losses versus Worthing and Eastbourne United.

But head coach Jamie Crellin, while not promising promotion, insists that he has the basis of a very competitive side.

Experience comes from the likes of skipper Brannon O’Neill, new defender Ryan Brackpool, midfielder Curtis Gayler and keeper Kieron Thorp, who is set to make his 200th senior appearance for the side in this Saturday’s Isthmian South East opener at home to Ramsgate.

Then there’s the return to of midfielder Michael Wilson, plus a string of youngsters like Ben Aubrey, Camron Lawson and Mason Doughty, all of whom have been given the freedom to express themselves in the pre-season matches.

New sides to the division this season are Lancing and Kent side Corinthian, whilst amongst those departed are Guernsey, who are now in the South Central.