Three Bridges appoint ex-captain as new first team manager

Jamie Crellin has been appointed as the new first team manager at Three Bridges. Picture by Steve Robards

The defender joined the club in July 2014 from Hastings United and was Bridges' club captain for four seasons.

The centre-half picked up numerous personal awards during his time at Three Bridges.

Crellin won both the Crawley Observer and Supporters’ Player of the Year awards for 2015-16, and picked up the Supporters’ Player of the Year Award again a year later.

The defender also scooped an award for over 100 appearances for the club, and Managers' Player of the Year in 2017-18.

An ankle injury in 2018 forced Crellin to end his career prematurely. The centre-back then joined the backroom staff at Bridges in 2019.

Crellin said: "I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to manage and lead this wonderful club.

"I fell in love with the club six years ago when I first arrived as a player and I’ve never looked back.

"I have a fantastic relationship with the chairman and we both share the same vision and huge ambition for this fantastic football club. I can’t wait to get going now."

Three Bridges chairman and former manager Paul Faili added: "Both Keith George (Bridges coach) and I soon recognised Jamie as a fantastic leader with great coaching ability incredibly early into his move to Bridges.

"In the past six years, he has brought so much to the football club as both a player and a coach.

"Jamie played the game with fantastic honesty, responsibility and integrity and I believe this is exactly how he will also manage.

"The boys have already started to buy into Jamie's philosophy, and we are all looking forward to an exciting season.