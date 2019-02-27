Three Bridges boss Martin Dynan steps down as manager

Three Bridges have parted company with manager Martin Dynan after suffering a run of bad results.

Tuesday night’s 5-0 defeat at home to lowly Sittingbourne was their second successive loss against a team placed below them in the league.

It follows Saturday’s similar 5-1 defeat against Herne Bay.

Bridges have picked up just one point from their last nine matches, following a good run in December which saw Dynan named manager of the month.

Chairman Paul Faili, who was previously first team manager for over a decade, will take over the reins until a replacement can be found.

Dynan had been in charge since last summer when he took over from long-standing chairman/manager Paul Faili after a season as his number two.

Dynan revealed: “I definately didn’t step down, I wanted to keep going.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow, but the club is scared of relegation, although I thought our lads would get us out of it.

“I respect the decision, ultimately the last two results weren’t good enough and I hold my hands up to that. Something had to be done.”

Last night’s defeat left Bridges in 15th place in the Bostik League South East but just one point above the relegation zone, if three teams go down.

Bridges have issued the following statement about the change of manager:

“It is with deep regret that Three Bridges FC and their Manager Martin Dynan have parted company following two heavy home defeats in the space of four days.

“Chairman Paul Faili said that the decision was one of mutual consent and that he was personally upset to lose such a likeable character.

“But having gained just one point from nine games played in 2019 so far, it was perhaps inevitable that a change would be made.

“Faili himself will resume the role of manager whilst the club seek a replacement for Dynan.”