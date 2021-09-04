Three Bridges claim first league win of the campaign in Sussex derby

Skipper Brannon O'Neill fired Three Bridges to their first win of the season. Picture by Chris Neal

The first-half was a scrappy affair with neither team really having any noteworthy chances on goal in the opening half an hour.

Curtis Gayler had two chances with the game heading to half-time; one forcing Lancing keeper Mitchell Bromage into a good save and the other going just over the bar.

It was the lively youngster Callum Chesworth who had the best chance of the first 45 minutes. After working the ball neatly with right-back Dan Ferreira, Chesworth met the low ball into the box at the near post but saw his shot come off the bottom of the post.

The second-half took a little while to get going too, with both teams battling away but neither producing much.

Just after the hour mark substitute, and debutant, Dan Perry was played through by Chesworth but saw his low shot saved by Bromage in the away side goal before fellow sub Ben Bacon saw a shot fly just over.

Half-way through the second half, the game came to life though and the pivotal goal was scored.

Kieron Thorp, having made a good save from Lancing's Matt Daniel, cleared upfield to Chesworth. He took the ball round Clayton Garner who pulled the midfielder down just inside the box and referee Harry Wager pointed to the spot.

Defender Garner was quickly shown the red card for the last man challenge and O'Neill stepped up and slotted the resulting penalty away to the left.

Bridges could have made the result a lot more comfortable but Bromage made two good saves from an O'Neill free-kick and Michael Wilson's shot from a clever corner routine, whilst Perry missed a guilt edged opportunity, scuffing a one-on-one wide when he really should have made it 2-0.