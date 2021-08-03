Three Bridges conclude pre-season with a loss and a draw

On Tuesday last week, a Brannon O’Neill penalty and a close-range finish by Camron Lawson gave Bridges a two-goal lead at home to Eastbourne United.

United pulled the score level by half-time only for Steve Smith to restore Bridges’ lead four minutes into the second half when he reacted quickest after Curtis Gayler’s strike hit the post.

A slip by keeper Kieron Thorp presented United with an equaliser on the hour, before Eastbourne grabbed a last minute winner with a delightful volley.

Brannon O'Neill was on the scoresheet for Three Bridges in their defeat to Eastbourne United. Picture by Chris Neal

Four days later, Bridges started brightly against Corinthian-Casuals with Ryan Brackpool heading home from O’Neill’s second minute corner

The visitors levelled after 14 minutes and took the lead ten minutes from time.

But three minutes later Gayler beat the keeper to level the scores once again.

Two minutes from time Gayler was adjudged to have committed a foul inside the box.

But the resulting penalty hit the post to ensure that Bridges were justly rewarded for their efforts in a 2-2 draw.

Bridges do not have a game this coming weekend, but next they have their AGM in the clubhouse starting at 7pm.