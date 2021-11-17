Three Bridges edge past Billingshurst in Sussex Senior Cup goalfest

Three Bridges booked passage into the last 16 of the Sussex Senior Cup after a thrilling 5-3 win at Billingshurst on Tuesday evening. Picture by Cory Pickford

It was a cup win at last this season for Bridges, although a sloppy last ten minutes made the final scoreline a touch close. But Billingshurst never gave up trying to play neat football and they certainly made Bridges nervous in the closing stages.

Two goals in a minute put Bridges in the driving seat. Bryan Villavicencio made a timely interception to set up Noel Leighton for his first Bridges goal after 25 minutes before a cross found Dan Perry at the far post.

Perry had to be replaced by Ben Bacon at half-time, and after Robbie Tambling sent a free kick over the bar, Bridges scored again on the hour mark. Joe Stone charged in from the right to drill past Andy Barr.

But Billingshurst were gifted a lifeline after 67 minutes. A cross was missed and Sam Bull had time to slot past Leo Anderson, who two minutes later pushed away a decent strike from Goddard.

After 74 minutes Stone’s cross was stabbed home by Bacon and two minutes later substitute Camron Lawson delivered a peach of a through ball for Bacon to beat the onrushing Barr for his second.

Bridges then had two moments of madness. They failed to clear their line in the 80th minute allowing Archie Goddard to finish nicely.

And two minutes later Smith found himself in oceans of room to head home and give the home side belief of an upset.