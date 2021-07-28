Three Bridges endure contrasting results in trio of friendlies

On Tuesday, July 20, Bridges produced an excellent 1-0 win away at Ishtmian Premier Division outfit Leatherhead thanks to a first half added time goal by young Ben Aubrey.

And they looked to be on their way to another victory on Friday when they went two up inside the first five minutes at Horsham YMCA, Ben Bacon and Brannon O’Neill being on target.

But they became too complacent after that and, although Curtis Gayler added another goal, the final result was a 3-3 draw that displeased the whole management team.

Curtis Gayler was on target for Three Bridges in their 3-3 draw at Horsham YMCA on Friday evening. Picture by Chris Neal

Last (Tuesday) night saw Three Bridges beaten 4-3 at Eastbourne United in a thriller.

Bridges raced in to a 2-0 lead inside 26 minutes before a United trialist and Charlie Ball brought the scores level at half-time.

The visitors retook the lead three minutes into the second half but Chinonse Nwajagu equalised ten minutes later.

And, with three minutes remaining, Ball added his second of the game to give United an unlikely win.

Bridges’ pre-season games conclude this coming Saturday when Corinthian-Casuals will be the visitors to the Jubilee Field.