Three Bridges exit FA Cup after defeat in action-packed replay

Brannon O'Neill netted twice for Three Bridges in their FA Cup replay defeat to South Park. Picture by Chris Neal

Bridges started the game lively with Brannon O’Neill hitting the post from a dipping half-volley and Michael Wilson also going close before Ben Aubrey and Giani Ashley put shots over the bar.

Bridges keeper Kieron Thorp then made a low save from Ibrahim Jalloh before Adam Aziz put the away side into the lead.

The South Park number 10 picked the ball up on the right-hand side of the area after the referee had allowed play-on and struck the ball low into the far corner.

Bridges weren’t behind for long though as O’Neill latched on to a through ball from Brian Villavinecio and delightfully lofted the ball over the onrushing Aaron Bufton in goal to make it 1-1.

That however was the end of the positivity from Bridges in the first-half as South Park took control of the game and quickly put themselves in the ascendancy.

The front four of Leon Lalor-Dell, Melford Simpson, Aziz and Jalloh was causing the Bridges defence all sorts of issues, and just after Steve Smith had made a last-ditch block to stop a Jalloh short almost certainly going in, Simpson restored the South Park lead.

A long free-kick was played towards the back post area with the tall striker making his presence felt and looping a header over Thorp in the Bridges goal.

Less than five minutes later South Park made it 3-1 and Bridges were in all sorts of trouble. Wilson had fouled Ben Jordan with a push in the back 25 yards out from goal and Lalor-Dell curled the free-kick brilliantly over the wall to give Thorp no chance.

Thorp then made two good saves from Lallor-Dell and Aziz before Bridges came to life again with five minutes to go before the break; Callum Chesworth had a shot cleared off the line and Wilson went close again.

Bridges started the second-half bright with Aubrey putting a shot just wide but the game was more or less put to bed by South Park with 40 minutes still to play when Lalor-Dell scored his second of the night and the away side’s fourth.

Dan Ferriera had unfortunately slipped whilst in possession and the tricky South Park winger curled a left foot shot around Thorp and the ball nestled into the net.

As one would expect, Bridges did most of the pressing for the remainder of the game to try and find a way back in with Smith putting a free-kick narrowly wide and O’Neill producing a good save out of Bufton.

Ben Bacon should have made better contact with a cross from the left-hand side but could not get more than a light touch on the ball which went wide.

Thorp in goal was pushed in to one more class save from South Park substitute Kevin Rivera in the dying minutes and there was still time for more drama as the game moved in to injury time.

Aubrey, who had every right to go for a loose ball, was shoved in the chest by South Park ‘keeper Bufton who it seemed felt that the Bridges teenager had left a foot in.

Bufton’s moment of utter stupidity caused him a needless red card with the referee giving a penalty which O’Neill slotted past Dom Pires who deputised in goal for the last few minutes.