After a slow start in humid conditions, Bridges and Ramsgate provided excellent entertainment for the healthy sized crowd of 148 with the home side’s first chance after 22 minutes being created by Tom Tolfrey before Bryan Villavicencio’s effort was blocked.

Photographer Cory James Pickford was at the game - you can see his pictures below.

Curtis Gayler then drilled in a low free kick that keeper Jacob Russell held, but after 27 minutes another deep free kick finished with Ryan Brackpool heading home at the far post.

But the game’s best player, Ramsgate’s Joshua Ajayi, then netted twice before the interval to give his side the lead. His first was a close range finish despite the heroic efforts of Bridges keeper Kieron Thorp, whilst the defence opened up invitingly for him as he dribbled through before seeing his shot deflecting into the net with Thorp wrong footed.

Steve Smith cleared off the line soon after the restart, but Bridges settled again and skipper Brannon O'Neill levelled with a drive inside the near post.

Thorp then somehow blocked a close range shot after more brilliant work by Ajayi, but the game turned on 65 minutes when Gayler looked unlucky to be shown a red card for a challenge that was late but not nasty.

Despite this setback, Bridges continued to search for a winner and Ben Bacon looked to have found it when he met O’Neill’s free kick but was adjudged to have his foot too high.

Thorp, celebrating his 200th game for Bridges, made another late crucial save and almost provided an assist for Ben Aubrey, but the ten men settled for their hard earned point against a rugged Ramsgate outfit.

Bridges Man of the Match (selected by Match Ball Sponsors Waddell Plastering Services) - Ryan Brackpool.

This Saturday sees the start of Bridges’ F.A.Cup ambitions when they travel to South Park.

Bridges: K.Thorp, J.Kay (G.Ashley, 68), R.Brackpool, C.Gayler, B.O’Neill, S.Smith, C.Chesworth (B.Bacon, 62), M.Wilson, D.Ferreira, B.Villavicencio, T.Tolfrey (B.Aubrey, 68).

Unused Subs. - L.Anderson, C.Lawson.

Booked - Brackpool (56).

Sent Off - Gayler (65).

Ramsgate: J.Russell, J.Aboagye (M.Chapman, 77), J.McIntyre, L.Prescott, D.Olopade, B.Kennelly, J.Ajayi, J.Coyle (C.Emptage, 77), C.Peck (D.Lear, 72), T.Jadama, J.Chiedoze.

Unused Subs. - J.Chamberlain-Gayle, M.Morris.

Booked - McIntyre (24), Kennelly (47), Peck (56), Prescott (87).

