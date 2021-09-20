Three Bridges given a lesson in finishing by Cray Valley PM

Three Bridges were beaten 3-1 at home by Cray Valley PM on Saturday. Picture by Cory Pickford

Marcel Barrington gave an early warning of Cray’s intent with a sharp effort that went just wide, although Brannon O’Neill then forced keeper Chris Lewington into a good low save from his free kick.

Kieron Thorp made a good save too to deny Denzel Gayle, but he was not to be denied as he glided in after 18 minutes to deliver a stunning shot home.

And two minutes later it was the turn of Hassan Ibrahiym to hit another beaut,y only for it to crash off the post before going in off Thorp’s back.

Cray continued to look the more likely to get the next goal, but the first half closed with O’Neill shooting wide from Callum Chesworth’s cross.

The second half started with a thunderous effort from Ben Bacon that cannoned off the bar.

To add further insult, Gayle finished easily after 54 minutes, but three minutes later Bacon deservedly netted following good work by substitute Mason Doughty.

Chesworth had an effort charged down, but the nearest the game came to a further goal was a wicked swerving effort from Rory Hill that Thorp did well to push away.