Three Bridges hit for six by league leaders Haywards Heath Town

Three Bridges proved no match for Haywards Heath in the weekend’s Isthmian South East clash. Pictures: Derek Martin Photography and Art

The first chance of the game came after four minutes when Curtis Gayler hit an outrageous long range effort that beat Heath keeper Billy Collings but then struck the bar.

And to rub salt into the wounds, it was the visitors who stole the lead just a minute later when the ball fell nicely for Josh Clack to drive home.

Bridges, who’d already effectively lost Dan Perreira in the warm-up, then lost Ryan Brackpool to injury and Billy Irvine to sickness before the half-hour mark.

Action from Bridges’ West Sussex derby with Heath

But the makeshift defence limited Heath to a couple of shots from outside the box and finished the half with Dan Perry testing Collings.

After the break though it was an altogether different story. Heath took advantage of every minor error, starting with a 51st minute drive by Davigildo Cravid when the ball wasn’t cleared.

There was a clearance off the line from Nathan Cooper’s header but a cracking low drive by Thomas Cadman made it 3-0 after 56 minutes.

Jerson Dos Santos hit a fourth after 64 minutes before Bridges’ 72nd minute consolation, a superb free kick by Gayler.

Three Bridges' Brannon O’Neill takes a tumble

But there were two more self inflicted wounds that led to goals in the 84th and 86th minutes.

A misplaced return pass by Joe Kay allowed Dos Santos to break clear for his second of the afternoon and the normally reliable Dan Smith allowed a shot from substitute Sam Remfry to creep under him to make it an uncomfortable day for Jamie Crellin and his team.

Bridges’ man of the match, selected by match day sponsors Taxave Accountancy, was Dan Mobsby.