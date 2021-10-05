Three Bridges hold high-flying Ashford United to stalemate

Tadley Bromage did well in the heart of the Three Bridges defence in their goalless draw at Ashford United. Picture by Chris Neal

It was a game played in often atrocious conditions, with the second half constantly seeing the ball stick in puddles of water.

Bridges suffered an early setback with Curtis Gayler having to withdraw with an ankle injury, but the game was notable for two towering performances at the heart of Bridges’ defence.

Youngsters Tadley Bromage and Billy Irving, both did the simple things and weren’t afraid to put their bodies on the line when it warranted.

Ashford, who started the game in fifth, spluttered for much of the match, but were hampered by the sticky conditions as the game wore on.

It took until a minute before half-time for debutant keeper Daniel Smith, playing in the absence of injured Kieron Thorp and Leo Anderson, to make his first notable save, pushing away Ben Gorham’s speculative drive before Irving cleared.

Irving then turned provider at the start of the second half for Callum Chesworth, but his shot was comfortably held by Tyler McCarthy.

Two minutes from time, Brannon O’Neill almost snatched an unlikely winner but McCarthy was once again equal to.

It was hardly a game to get excited about, but a welcome point for a Bridges side with a few injury problems at the moment.

Bridges host Chichester City in the league this (Tuesday) evening.