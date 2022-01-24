Three Bridges hold on to beat Corinthian

The nerves were kicking in after Bridges conceded an 81st minute goal that made the score 3-2. In their last home game against VCD, Bridges led by the same score just as added time was approaching, but managed to lose 4-3.

This time they hung on, but most spectators wondered how they didn’t concede in an opening 20 minutes dominated by the visitors.

Corinthain were denied by the post no fewer than four times in that spell. Goalkeeper Mitch Bromage pushed a couple of efforts onto the woodwork and denied Jack Mahoney and skipper Jack Bath on two occasions.

Three Bridges held firm to secure a 3-2 home win over Corinthian in the Isthmian South East on Saturday. Pictures by Eva Gilbert

Bromage also denied Ryan Sawyer and he was aided by a dominant display at the back by his brother Tadley.

But he was finally beaten after 31 minutes when a free kick, which had earned James Young a booking, crept through and was touched in by Bath.

This spurred Bridges into action and three minutes they were level. Brannon O’Neill laid his corner into the path of CURTIS GAYLER, whose explosive shot was helped on its way by a deflection.

Bridges continued on the front foot after the break, and took a 52nd minute lead from a free kick. O’Neill whipped the free kick into the box and Dan Perry applied the finish.

The victory moves Bridges up to 12th in the table

And it got even better for Bridges ten minutes later. Ben Bacon’s desire got him into the position to deliver a telling low cross from the left which went in off the unfortunate James Billings.

There were a couple of other half chances for the home side but it was the visitors who exerted late pressure and BATH was again on the scoresheet as the ball bounced off attackers and defenders alike before hitting the back of the net.

But scares were few despite Corinthian pressing for an equaliser. The visiting manager was also shown a yellow card for dissent after the final whistle.