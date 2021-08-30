Three Bridges leave it late to draw with nine-man Sevenoaks Town

A late Ben Bacon goal saw Three Bridges snatch a late draw with nine-man Sevenoaks Town. Picture by Cory Pickford

One of them opened the scoring for the visitors whilst the other two suffered red cards.

Bridges suffered lost Joey Kay early through injury just before Sevenoaks took a 25th minute lead.

A wicked bounce seemed to have favoured Three Bridges, but the ball fell nicely to Hayden Skerry, who hit a rasping 20-yard effort beyond Kieron Thorp.

The Bridges keeper then had to be alert to keep out the tricky Louis Collins and Bradley Schafer.

But luck was against the visitors after 34 minutes as Tom Tolfrey and Dean Gunner, two former teammates, clashed just outside the box.

Referee Sean Jenkins decided that Gunner’s challenge was serious enough to warrant a straight red, a decision that mystified many of the Bridges fans as well as those travelling from Kent.

Then with one minute of the first half remaining, Joe Tennant received his marching orders for a foul on Bryan Villavicencio.

Again the decision was contentious with many believing that the foul was inside the area whilst it also looked as though Villavicencio was going slightly away from goal.

Against nine men, the odds were in the home side’s favour with Tolfrey firing over after a great run by Callum Chesworth, whilst substitute Steve Smith came close with three headers and one soft shot after being set up by Tolfrey.

And after 69 minutes the unlikely happened as a series of bad touches left Max Walsh clear to put Sevenoaks two up.

Sevenoaks then defended stoutly but were grateful to see another Smith header come off the post. But Tolfrey’s determination to win back possession led to a fine low cross and Smith tucked home in the 79th minute.

And in the fourth minute of added time, Curtis Gayler’s inch-perfect cross was met at the far post for substitute Ben Bacon to salvage a much-needed point.