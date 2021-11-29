Three Bridges leave it late to record third league win of the season

Three Bridges left it late to claim a 3-2 win at Phoenix Sports on Saturday in the Isthmian South East. Picture by Cory Pickford

Bridges dominated the first 20 minutes against the division’s bottom club, who were featuring four new players under new management.

Ben Bacon came close inside three minutes before a lovely through ball by Camron Lawson invited Dan Perry to chip keeper Steven Phillips with just seven minutes on the clock.

Both Brannon O’Neill and Lawson came close to adding to the tally, and Alex Barbary shot horribly wide after Lawson again provided the ammunition.

But, after 23 minutes, Lawson’s attempted interception near the half way line skimmed off his head and gave Byron Walker, who looked offside, the opportunity to guide the ball home for an equaliser that was against the run of play.

O’Neill, celebrating his hundredth appearance for Bridges, came close to restoring the lead from a free kick. The half ended with an overhead kick by Walker going over the bar much to the relief of the Bridges management team.

Pat Wanat held onto a decent drive by George Whitelock as the second half got under way but, apart from a Perry shot that went wide, chances were few and far between for both sides for a while.

But, after 83 minutes, a neat lay off by Barbary to Joe Stone on the right saw the latter cross for Perry at the far post to snaffle home.

The victory looked secure until the first minute of added time. A cross by Steven Carvell caused havoc with the ball eventually going in off Tadley Bromage.

It looked like another draw for Bridges, their ninth in 15 games, but in the fifth and final minute of added time, Joe Kay, who had come close 15 minutes earlier, drove forward and volleyed home spectacularly to seal Bridges' third league win of the season.

Along with Perry’s opener, this will be a contender for Goal of the Season at Bridges’ end of season Awards Night.