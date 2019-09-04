Three Bridges make it two victories in three days

Two 2-0 wins in the space of three days have given Three Bridges a lift, but they were made to work hard at home against East Grinstead Town in Velocity Trophy Group 4 last (Tuesday) night.

The visitors had good moments of their own, in what started as an end to end encounter, until Bridges exerted their authority.

The hosts used the wings particularly well with Andrew Sesay and Reece Price-Placid both looking frightening with their pace at times.

Andre McCollin saw a good effort deflected wide inside the first minute whilst Sesay and Brannon O’Neill both came close. At the other end a superb cross by Karn Miller-Neave gave Jack Bray a heading opportunity, whilst O’Shaye Giraud-Hutchinson fired horribly over following an equally fine cross by Curtis Gayler.

Bridges stole the lead after 29 minutes with a swift move that started with a delightful ball from Lee Hall to Price-Placid on the right. He slipped the ball inside to McCollin, who was challenged before the ball fell kindly to Sesay to lash past a helpless Brannon Daly.

O’Neill fired just over following a great run by Price-Placid, whilst Kieron Thorp held on well to a low drive from Dan Pearse.

The second half could hardly have started better for the home side as Sesay made another burst down the left before slipping the ball into the path of McCollin, who placed his shot well to double Bridges’ advantage. Chances continued to come with Price-Placid seeing a cross shot skim the crossbar and Tom Tolfrey being just wide with an angled effort.

But Grinstead also hit the woodwork with a tremendous shot by Kyle Woolven, who also forced Thorp to two good low saves. Woolven certainly made an impact from the substitute’s bench, but he could have been upstaged by Bridges’ youngster Bernard Kosia, who jinked inside from the left before seeing his shot gratefully saved by Daly.

With eleven days between fixtures now (they are at home to Hastings United on Saturday September 14), Bridges will be hopeful that Aaron Goode recovers from a knock that meant he had to limp off, whilst Hall will be absent following a hernia operation and Dean Gunner still has one game left of his three match suspension.

But Bridges still have the likes of Matt Whitehead, Nathan Simpson, Tyrone Berry and Antone Douglas ready to return soon.

The other two games in Group 4 also finished with 2-0 scorelines, Burgess Hill Town winning at home to Haywards Heath Town whilst Hastings United were victorious with the same result away to Chichester City.

Three Bridges: Thorp; Williams, Lansdale, Bromage, Goode (Taiwo 73), Hall, O’Neill (Azzouz 90), Tolfrey, Price-Placid, Sesay, McCollin (Kosia 84). Unused : Welch, Baxter.