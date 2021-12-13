Three Bridges make Ramsgate work for win

Skipper Brannon O'Neill had a goal ruled out for offside in Three Bridges' defeat at Ramsgate. Picture by Chris Neal

It took 14 minutes for the hosts to open the scoring as Josh Ajayi brought down a throw in, turned and then hit a shot that was always going away from Pat Wanat into the far corner.

But the promised floodgates didn’t open. The nearest Ramsgate came to adding to the score in the first half coming from a break which ended with Ajayi’s cross being headed wide by Callum Peck.

But Ramsgate always attacked in numbers and Wanat did well to hold onto Ashley Miller’s effort as the first half came to an end.

A free header by Tijan Jadama at the start of the second half suggested more of the same, but Bridges started to attack in numbers themselves and when the outstanding Joe Stone won the ball, his through ball to Brannon O’Neill ended with the Bridges skipper netting only to be adjudged offside.

Just as it seemed that Bridges were getting back into contention, a 55th minute free kick ended with Peck getting his header perfect and into the net.

It could have been three after 75 minutes when Michael Wilson tripped Jadama in the penalty area, but unbelievably Ajayi sent the spot kick high. It was his only blemish in a brilliant performance.

This miss seemed to spur Bridges into action again and both Curtis Gayler and Tadley Bromage forced Jacob Russell into his first serious saves of the afternoon.

A red card for Lee Prescott for a lunge at Gayler was a sour end for the home side, and it looked as though Bridges might gain a consolation in the third of five added minutes but Russell kept his clean sheet with an excellent save to keep out Ben Bacon’s solid drive.