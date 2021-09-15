Three Bridges pick up another point on the road

Kieron Thorp made an unfortunate error in Three Bridges' 1-1 draw with Corinthian on Tuesday evening. Picture by Scott Laver

The game started at a decent pace and in the first few minutes Louie Clarke mishit a chance for the hosts, and Callum Chesworth wasted an opportunity for Bridges when he really should have played in Ben Bacon.

It was Clarke again midway through the first-half who had another prize chance for Corinthian, being played through by Jack Mahoney before turning Dan Ferreria on the edge of the 18-yard box but dragging his shot wide of Kieron Thorp’s goal.

Bridges eventually came in to the game and Bacon missed a gilt-edged opportunity just yards from goal by not connecting with a cross from Ferreria.

Captain Brannon O’Neill then saw his close range shot smothered away by home keeper Aiden Prall but from the resulting corner the visitors took the lead.

O’Neill whipped in the corner from the right hand side and this time Bacon connected with his head. Corinthian defender Harry Lashley had done his best to clear the ball off the line but was unable to do so with conviction and the ball hit the net.

Youngster Chesworth was then unlucky not to make it 2-0 just a minute after the first goal, mugging centre-back Jack Bath for the ball and seeing his shot bend just wide of the Corinthian goal.

Corinthian rallied before the break with Thorp having to be alert to Oscar Housego’s close range shot.

And the home side did find a way back into the game before the half-time whistle, equalising thanks to a series of Three Bridges errors.

The ball hadn’t been cleared out of defence well in the first instance and with Giani Ashley out of position this left Housego with the freedom of the right wing.

His ball in should have been an easy catch for Thorp but it slipped through his gloves and Luke Tanner couldn’t miss with his head from six yards out.

Corinthian started the much brighter of the two teams at the start of the second half and had a couple of promising chances with substitute Andres Tobon putting a shot just wide and Ryan Atkinson seeing his 35-yard bullet fizzing over by inches.

It took Bridges until the middle of the second half to get going again but they took control of the game for the final 25 minutes.

O’Neill had a shot from half-way which nearly caught out Prall with a wicked bounce off the turf and substitute Dan Perry couldn’t direct his close range header away from the home side's keeper.

O’Neill had two further chances, firstly seeing his looping shot from the edge of the area deflected away from goal, after good work from Chesworth on the left, and then seeing a header from a corner cleared off the line with Perry then having a strong shout for a penalty after what appeared to be a shove in the back but the referee waved away any claims.

The lively Perry then shot just over from 20 yards out with the game approaching injury-time before Thorp was forced in to one final save from Corinthian striker Tanner prior to the games conclusion.

A draw would likely be viewed as a fair result by both camps as Bridges came away with another point on the road and sit mid-table in the early season standings.