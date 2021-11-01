Three Bridges pick up point away at Whitstable Town

Three Bridges manager Jamie Crellin (centre). Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

Bridges almost claimed all three points when Michael Wilson thundered a shot against the crossbar with what proved to be the last kick of the game.

They maybe didn’t deserve to win but equally they didn’t deserve to lose, and they were certainly the more dominant side in the last quarter of the match.

Dan Perry was denied by the crossbar after 10 minutes and a minute later Whitstable keeper Dan Eason, celebrating his 250th appearance for the side, held onto Billy Irving’s header.

On 16 minutes it was the turn of Leo Anderson to make the first of a number of good saves with a low dive to turn away Jake Mackenzie’s shot.

Harry Stannard shot just wide as Whitstable had a purple patch, but generally the Bridges defence marshalled their hosts well.

Tadley Bromage was in particularly belligerent mood. He won most of his battles against the experienced Harry Goodger, although the Town striker was hampered by an early booking that could so easily have been a red card.

Alex Barbary made a welcome return to Bridges following a pre-season injury, but after an hour he was replaced by Callum Chesworth, who worried and hassled the home defence at every opportunity.

His reward came on 78 minutes when he skipped past two defenders on the right, and played a low cross to the far post for Dan Perry to net the equaliser

Bizarrely, Whitstable had taken the lead just a minute after Chesworth’s introduction. A clumsy challenge led to a penalty which gave Goodger the chance to gain some redemption for what had been a frustrating afternoon.

Whitstable did have a few bright moments from their half-time substitute Muhammed Cham, who twice forced Anderson to make excellent saves, but it was Bridges who finished the game stronger.

The visitors came so close to grabbing all three points when Chesworth cut in from the left and set up Wilson for a shot that cannoned down off the crossbar but not over the line.

Bridges do not have a game this weekend, although there will be plenty of activity at the Jubilee Field with their annual Fireworks Night.