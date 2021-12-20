Three Bridges rue luck in Herne Bay defeat

A fluke goal proved the difference as Herne Bay won 3-2 at Three Bridges on Saturday to complete an Isthmian South East double over the Jubilee Field outfit. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

But this was a much tighter affair than the 6-0 drubbing Bridges suffered in the away fixture earlier in the season. And but for a decision in added time not to award a penalty, for what looked to be a handball, Bridges might well have earned the point.

Herne Bay were the better side in the first half with Kieron Campbell giving them a lead inside five minutes with the help of a deflection. Campbell then proceeded to be a constant threat to the home side.

But the lead only lasted four minutes thanks to a surging run down the left by Camron Lawson, who was having his best game yet for the side. His low cross was met at the near post by a delighted Bryan Villavicencio.

But, within five minutes, Herne Bay restored their lead when Laurence Harvey took advantage of some poor marking to head home from a corner aimed at the far post.

Pat Wanat produced a fine save to deny Bradley Schafer as the visitors threatened to overwhelm Bridges, but injury to James Young proved costly. As he was going off an no-one was there to intercept a long kick by goalkeeper Jordan Perrin.

Wanat was left red faced as the ball bounced and went over his head, but the youngster did not let his head drop and he made a couple more excellent saves.

But Bridges responded well with youngsters Joe Stone, Callum Chesworth and Ben Aubrey all proving as adept as the more senior players.

Tadley Bromage twice came close and Lawson headed just over from Chesworth’s cross before Bridges finally grabbed a second with just six minutes to play. Chesworth and Aubrey were both involved in the build up before Alex Barbary, getting better with every game following a lengthy time out with injury, applied the clinical finish.

Lawson twice came close to an equaliser and Curtis Gayler was booked for protesting when the referee declined their added time penalty appeal.

There was still time for Villavicencio to force Perrin into a good tip over the bar, but Bridges were left to rue early errors and a debatable climax to their honourable efforts.

Bridges manager Jamie Crellin said he was 'proud of the boys'.

Bridges are away to Sevenoaks Town on Monday, December 27 and return to the Jubilee Field on New Year's Day, when East Grinstead Town will be the visitors.