Three Bridges skipper admits his side put in a below par performance in season opener

Three Bridges skipper Dean Gunner admitted afterwards that this was a below par performance from the team, feeling that they were second best to a Sevenoaks side that themselves hardly looked promotion material.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the home side in a match dominated by defences with very few clear cut chances for either team in what was for both their first competitive game of the season.

A 20th minute drive by Tommy Whitnell was the first serious attempt on goal with Kieron Thorp making a great save, and two minutes later Antone Douglas just couldn’t get the ball out of his feet as he seemed destined to score in a packed goalmouth.

Gunner delivered a gem of a pass to create an opening for Reece Price Placid, one of six players making their Bridges debut, but the final shot was well blocked by a stubborn visiting defence, whilst Louis Collins flashed well wide when a good opportunity fell to him just before the interval.

The goal that stole the points came after 65 minutes and followed some indifferent defending that led to a throw in. Collins collected the ball and his cross to the far post was turned in by Dan Parkinson.

Bridges responded in the latter stages with Douglas seeing a header cleared off the line and Tyrone Berry creating space for himself only for Ben Bridle Card to hold onto his shot. Berry then played a good ball into Tom Tolfrey, but his effort was again blocked, whilst Berry himself saw Bridle Card again holding a solid drive.

Bridges’ defence looked comfortable for most of the game, the winning goal being the notable exception, with Douglas and Aaron Goode both looking polished. But an added time break by the visitors could so easily have turned into a second goal as the veteran Frankie Sawyer fizzed in a shot that Thorp turned away for the last action of the match.

Bridges Man of the Match – Aaron Goode.

Bridges were due to play VCD Athletic away in the League last night (Tuesday), and this weekend have two matches. On Saturday (24th) they are away to Little Common in the Preliminary Round of the F.A.Cup, whilst on Bank Holiday Monday they welcome Ashford United to the Jubilee Field for a League match.

Bridges: K.Thorp; T.Williams; D.Gunner; A.Goode; A.Douglas; R.Price-Placid; B.O’Neill (L.Hall, 86); A.McCollin; T.Tolfrey; S.Taiwo (M.Aziaya, 62); T.Berry. Unused Subs. – N.Simpson; T.Bromage; J.Lansdale.

Sevenoaks: B.Bridle-Card; H.Kingdon; F.Walker; D.Parkinson (D.Cumber, 83); J.Miles; B.Gorman; A.Everett; B.Schafer; T.Whitnell; L.Collins (F.Sawyer, 74); A.Fiddes. Unused Subs. – A.Stone; T.Richardson-Brown; K.Hughes. Booked – Gorman (85).