Three Bridges snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against VCD Athletic

Brannon O'Neill was on the scoresheet on Three Bridges' gut-wrenching defeat to VCD Athletic. Picture by Chris Neal

With only a minute of normal time remaining Bridges led 3-2 but contrived to drop all three points against a VCD side that played the entirety of the second half without a recognised goalkeeper.

VCD went ahead with just two minutes on the clock. Bridges' failure to clear a long throw allowed Jeff Duah-Kessie to net a simple header.

A curling effort by Anthony Adesite was then held by Bridges stopper Mitch Bromage, whilst at the other end Dan Perry had a goal ruled out for offside after a nice through ball by Brannon O’Neill.

Bridges drew level on 19 minutes when Noel Leighton’s through ball invited Perry to lob visiting keeper Samuel Roy Mott.

And things got even better for the hosts three minutes later. The influential Leighton produced a lovely cross from the right and Curtis Gayler timed his run to perfection to score.

But it took VCD just two more minutes to respond. Adesite struck a wicked swerving shot that dipped into the bottom corner of the net.

Mott did well to tip over a Perry header whilst Leighton shot just wide.

But shortly before the interval the game was halted to allow a clearly distressed Mott to receive attention for what seemed to be a problem with his ribs.

Mott couldn’t get anywhere near Gayler’s inch-perfect cross to the far post, where O'Neill was waiting to apply a simple finish.

Mott took no further part in the game as he was then stretchered off the field.

The referee wisely blew the half-time whistle and left back Ashley Proberts took over between the sticks.

But Bridges failed to test Proberts, and it was VCD who showed better glimpses of goal.

With the clock showing 89 minutes, Bridges still looked like gaining another welcome win, but Youssef Bamba had other ideas.

The VCD winger worked his way into the box and applied a net finish past Bromage.

And in the second minute of time added on a cross a cross from the right was swept in by substitute Jason Williams, sparking wild VCD celebrations.

The gut-wrenching defeat leaves Bridges 13th in the table. Jamie Crellin’s men have taken 24 points from 22 games.