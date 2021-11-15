Three Bridges still searching for away win after late Sittingbourne equaliser

Three Bridges' 1-1 draw at Sittingbourne was their eighth in 13 Isthmian South East matches. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

Bridges have now drawn eight of their 13 league games. It was only Sittingbourne’s second draw in 12 matches, and they needed a late goal to earn that.

Having won on penalties at Bridges in midweek in the Isthmian League Cup, Sittingbourne were almost rocked after just two minutes when a great ball by Brannon O’Neill found Dan Perry, but the visiting striker shot wide.

Leo Anderson was then forced to make a good diving save to turn James Hawkins’ free kick around the post. The first half ended with a snap shot from Harrison Pont that hit the post.

Curtis Gayler fired just wide as the second half got under way, before Bridges then took the lead after 55 minutes.

One of the assistant referees indicated that Perry had been tripped. O’Neill’s inviting free kick into the box was then nodded down by Ryan Brackpool and tucked home by Perry.

Bridges, with Bryan Villavicencio giving a busy determined display in midfield, started to look likely to double their advantage. Both Gayler and Ben Aubrey forced Brickies keeper Harry Brooks to saves.

But it was Sittingbourne who had the best of the closing stages with Johan Candy-Brown firing just wide before their 85th minute equaliser.

Left back Taylor Fisher was credited with the goal as he fired the ball towards the box, but the ball swerved and took a wicked deflection off the otherwise excellent Brackpool to beat an equally defiant Anderson.