Three Bridges suffer humiliating 5-0 defeat at home to Sittingbourne

Three Bridges continue their winless run in 2019 after a disappointing 5-0 loss at home to Sittingbourne.

Bridges found themselves 4-0 down at the break and Sittingbourne added another in a very uneventful second half.

Following this result Bridges drop to 15th in the league.

It could have been the perfect start for Bridges.

Within 30 seconds Lee Hall sent a long ball up the pitch it looked to be comfortable for the Sittingbourne goalkeeper but it bounced way over his head but was cleared off of the line to save his blushes.

Sittingbourne then started to mount some attacks of their own and had it not have been for the outstretched of James Shaw they would have been ahead within seven minutes after Roman Campbell flicked on from a throw.

It didn’t take long for Campbell to leave his mark just nine minutes later he had the ball in the back of the net.

A fierce low driven cross was whipped in to the Bridges box and after taking a nick off one of the players in the crowded area it fell perfectly for Campbell who tapped home to give Sittingbourne the advantage.

Bridges nearly mounted an immediate comeback. Good work from John Ufuah down the right wing allowed him to slide in Connor French and his first time strike was excellently saved by Patrick Lee.

Bridges looked to be finding a way back into the game but it took only three minutes for Sittingbourne to go down the other end and add another.

Good feet from Campbell allowed space for him to find Izzy Adebayo, the winger took a couple of touches before cutting in and letting fly with a fierce strike with his left boot, the ball curled away from Shaw the whole time before crashing into the far bottom corner. An excellent finish.

A quiet and scrappy 10 minutes followed with neither chances made for either side.

Until what looked like a simple routine corner was launched into the Bridges box and Timileyin Toluwanile, one of the smallest players on the pitch jumped highest and nodded home for three.

This looked to be a killer blow for Bridges going into half-time but it got a whole lot worse four minutes later.

A Bridges corner was headed towards goal. A goalmouth scramble was eventually cleared off the line and suddenly Sittingbourne found themselves in a two-on-one situation.

Ufuah was the last man and he couldn’t stop the final ball through to Campbell who ran through and smashed it at Shaw but it cannoned off of his shin and into the back of the net to make it four before the interval.

There wasn’t much to report in the second half with the game becoming a bit more aggressive and scrappy.

Apart from a wonder strike from Henry Woods 12 minutes from time. He let one go from 25 yards and it sailed into the top corner leaving Shaw no chance.

The score remained 5-0 to the visitors who sit 13th after a well-deserved victory.

Bridges look to get back to winning ways when they face up to Ramsgate on Saturday away at the Southwood Stadium.

Bridges: Shaw, Simpson (Sesay 46), Hall, Oluwatimilehin, Grant, French, Akanbi, Hallard (Gunner 74), Douglas, Ufuah (Gaskin 65), Tennent

Unused subs: Collins, McKenzie

Attendance: 94