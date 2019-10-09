Three Bridges thrashed by free-scoring Chichester City

Three Bridges were heavily beaten by Chichester City in the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday

A curious game in which Bridges actually started well with Tom Tolfrey and Reece Price-Placid both seeing early efforts blocked, although Emmett Dunn missed horribly at the other

end after being set up by Callum Overton, who sadly ended up being stretchered off after suffering a re-occurrence of a previous injury.

A 16th minute free kick by John Lansdale was half cleared, and his follow up drive looked set for the net until Steven Mowthorpe made a timely save.

And instead of finding themselves one up, Bridges were quickly behind as Chichester swept to the other end with George Cody supplying the finish beyond debutant Tarell Annakie, the third goalkeeper Bridges have used in the same number of League Cup ties!

Price-Placid had another effort blocked and he supplied a cross which Dean Gunner blasted high over the bar, but then came an awful five minute spell for the home side as they shipped three goals inside six minutes.

Tadley Bromage unfortunately slipped to leave substitute Josh Clack with a clear route through to goal after 25 minutes, and five minutes later a break on the left was again classily finished by Clack.

And within a minute Robert Hutchings played a neat ball down the left for Cody to race unchallenged to net City’s fourth.

Annakie made a fine save to keep out a free kick by Clack, and he then denied Rory Biggs and Cody as Bridges looked all over the place! But the half did end with Andre McCollin having a free kick blocked.

Within a minute of the restart, Bridges won a corner. Brannon O’Neill’s first effort was cleared, but his second was nudged across goal and the last touch was applied by Tadley Bromage. And after 64 minutes an excellent cross by Troy Williams led to Tom Tolfrey pulling another one back.

But any dreams of a magnificent comeback were immediately quashed as another mistake let in Jamie Horncastle for a gift of a goal.

A decent drive by Mo Sabek was well held by Mowthorpe, but in added time Kaleem Haitham hit the post and Clack snaffled up the rebound to complete his hat trick.

Bridges : T.Annakie; T.Williams; T.Bromage; D.Gunner; J.Welch; L.Hall (M.Sabek, 66); J.Lansdale (B.O’Neill, 40); A.Sesay (S.Offei Gyamaha, 56); T.Tolfrey; A.McCollin (Y.Azzouz, h-t); R.Price-Placid (B.Kosia, 75).