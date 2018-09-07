'Together we can build something special' - new head coach Cioffi on ambitions with Crawley Town

New Reds head coach Gabriele Cioffi believes he can build something special with Crawley Town.

But it's not just the players that can achieve that. He wants everyone, including the press, rowing the same direction to help the club achieve it's goals.

The 43-year-old former Torino defender was unveiled as the new head coach this morning (Friday) and came across as a positive person with a clear vision for the club.

He said: "You have to adapt yourself to the reality, it’s an ambitious club and if we want to talk about steps we are at step two but what I felt is the potential is not 10 but 11.

"And together, and I am underlining 'together', because I mean everyone the club, the players, the press, the supporters, if one of these parts is rowing on the opposite side, the boat can’t finish it’s travels and we are stuck on step two.

"For this reality,I have in mind a big reality. I had the pleasure to visit Fleetwood Town in the last two years. They have amazing facilities, we don’t, they have an amazing stadium, we have a nice stadium. They have an amazing squad, we too.

"They have amazing employer, we too. So together we can build something special soon. This 'soon' can be five years,two years, one year of tomorrow."

Cioffi will be observing the game at Lincoln tomorrow but we take charge for the first time against Morecambe at the Broadfield Stadium next Saturday.