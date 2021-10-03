Tranmere Rovers 2, Crawley Town 1 - player ratings: Who shone for the Reds in defeat at Prenton Park?

These are the player ratings for the Tranmere match from some of the supporters travelling back on the coach after the game
1. Glenn Morris 7
Did really have a lot to do, valiant effort to trying to keep the second out. A couple of wayward passes that could have caused problems
2. Ludwig Francillette 7
Sorely missed when he went off with a head injury after 10 minutes
3. Tom Dallison 8
Another solid performance in a central partnership battled for 90 minutes.
4. George Francomb 5
Have seen him play better, just not his day. Was suggested that he should have played in front off the back four with Davies moving to right back.