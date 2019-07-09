Two EFL Trophy opponents confirmed for Crawley Town

Crawley Town have discovered two of their opponents in this season's EFL Trophy group stage.

The Reds will compete against League One sides Portsmouth and Oxford United in Southern Section Group B alongside one invited Academy team, due to be confirmed in Friday.

The eight invited Academy teams include Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Southampton, and Norwich City as well as Championship-outfit Fulham.

Match dates are on the weeks commencing September 2, October 7, and November 11. Crawley will play two games at the People's Pension Stadium, including the game against the Academy team.

Portsmouth are the current holders of the EFL Trophy after beating Sunderland 5-4 on penalties at Wembley in March following a 2-2 draw after extra-time.

