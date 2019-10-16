Tyrone Mings tribute to be displayed at Aston Villa vs Brighton

A tribute to Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings will be on show at Villa Park during their match against Brighton and Hove Albion after the defender made his England debut in the most testing of circumstances.

Mings made his first international appearance against Bulgaria on a difficult evening in Sofia. He performed well during the 6-0 Euro 2020 qualifying victory but the evening was overshadowed by racial slurs from Bulgarian supporters throughout the game.

Mings, 26, was credited with his class and professionalism on the night. Four people have since been arrested.

Fan group Project B6 raised money and created a large banner showing Mings with the word "PROUD".

A tweet from Project B6 read: “Target reached for Mings banner! Well done everyone and a big thanks to @ukfootballflags for sorting us out with such a short turnaround.”

After the England match, Mings said: "I am proud of how we dealt with it and took the appropriate steps. I could hear it as clear as day. It doesn't affect me too much. I feel more sorry for those people who feel they have to have those opinions.

"It was a great night for me personally. It was a really proud moment in my career. I hope everyone enjoys this moment and it isn't overshadowed."