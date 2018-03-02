UPDATE: Crawley Town v Wycombe Wanderers - pitch inspection moved to 2.30pm

Today's pitch inspection at the Checkatrade.com Stadium has been moved to 2.30pm.

The Beast from the East has taken it's toll on football grounds across the country but there is hope that the Checkatrade.com Stadium pitch will be fit for tomorrow's fixture at 3pm.

The forecast is much warmer but wetter for Saturday, with snow due for the rest of Friday, according to the Met Office.

