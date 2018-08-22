Velocity Trophy: Whitehawk 2 Three Bridges 1 - Bridges bow out despite Silva’s late goal

Three Bridges crashed out of the Velocity Trophy Preliminary Round, losing 2-1 away to Bostik Premier side Whitehawk.
Bridges battled hard against a young unbeaten Hawks outfit who scored early in each half.
After just seven minutes a corner by Brannon O’Neill was met by the head of Lucas Rodrigues and they could have been excused for fearing the worst.
But they created a string of chances with the impressive Antone Douglas giving an outstanding display on his debut.
A last ditch block prevented Rodrigues from adding another, but then Connor French was denied once more following a delightful low cross from Alex Laing.
Jamie Crellin, back following his holiday, headed over from a John Lansdale corner, but Hawks were then forced to make a goalkeeping change with Melvin Minter looking decidedly uncomfortable.
But his replacement Jordan Hawkins was grateful to see Daniel Da Costa E Silva’s effort blocked as the first half came to a close.
But Hawkins proved heroic with two good saves from French in the opening four minutes of the second half.
Unfortunately, in between a curling shot from Kwai Marsh Brown crept in at Kieron Thorp’s far post to double the home side’s advantage.
Bridges kept battling though with the non-stop Lee Hall seeing a cracking drive blocked and John Lansdale firing just wide.
The game became a little patchy for a while but Bridges came again and Trevor McCreadie saw a sharp header held by Hawkins.
Thorp then had to make an excellent flying save to keep out a stinging drive by Marsh Brown, but it was the visitors who finished strongly.
A surging run by Douglas finished with a shot that was gratefully blocked, while in the last minute Da Costa e Silva supplied a nice finish from just outside the box.
Sadly, there wasn’t enough time to get another, but this was a much better performance than three days earlier.
Bridges: Thorp, Peters, Simpson (Adjei 53), Hall, Folkes, Crellin, French (McCreadie 73), Lansdale (Taylor 67), Douglas, Laing, Da Costa E Silva.
Unused subs: Doughty, Bromage.
Attendance: 179
Aerotron Man of the Match: Antone Douglas