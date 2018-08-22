Velocity Trophy: Whitehawk 2 Three Bridges 1 - Bridges bow out despite Silva’s late goal

Three Bridges crashed out of the Velocity Trophy Preliminary Round, losing 2-1 away to Bostik Premier side Whitehawk.

Bridges battled hard against a young unbeaten Hawks outfit who scored early in each half.

After just seven minutes a corner by Brannon O’Neill was met by the head of Lucas Rodrigues and they could have been excused for fearing the worst.

But they created a string of chances with the impressive Antone Douglas giving an outstanding display on his debut.

A last ditch block prevented Rodrigues from adding another, but then Connor French was denied once more following a delightful low cross from Alex Laing.

Jamie Crellin, back following his holiday, headed over from a John Lansdale corner, but Hawks were then forced to make a goalkeeping change with Melvin Minter looking decidedly uncomfortable.

But his replacement Jordan Hawkins was grateful to see Daniel Da Costa E Silva’s effort blocked as the first half came to a close.

But Hawkins proved heroic with two good saves from French in the opening four minutes of the second half.

Unfortunately, in between a curling shot from Kwai Marsh Brown crept in at Kieron Thorp’s far post to double the home side’s advantage.

Bridges kept battling though with the non-stop Lee Hall seeing a cracking drive blocked and John Lansdale firing just wide.

The game became a little patchy for a while but Bridges came again and Trevor McCreadie saw a sharp header held by Hawkins.

Thorp then had to make an excellent flying save to keep out a stinging drive by Marsh Brown, but it was the visitors who finished strongly.

A surging run by Douglas finished with a shot that was gratefully blocked, while in the last minute Da Costa e Silva supplied a nice finish from just outside the box.

Sadly, there wasn’t enough time to get another, but this was a much better performance than three days earlier.

Bridges: Thorp, Peters, Simpson (Adjei 53), Hall, Folkes, Crellin, French (McCreadie 73), Lansdale (Taylor 67), Douglas, Laing, Da Costa E Silva.

Unused subs: Doughty, Bromage.

Attendance: 179

Aerotron Man of the Match: Antone Douglas