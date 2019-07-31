Veteran midfielder Dannie Bulman - 'Crawley Town has got my heart'

Long-serving Crawley Town midfielder Dannie Bulman revealed that his heart is well and truly at the People's Pension Stadium.

The 40-year-old, who signed a one-year contract extension at the Reds in the summer, is just one appearance short of reaching 400 appearances for Crawley and could potentially reach the milestone in Saturday's visit to Carlisle United in the opening game of the 2019/20 SkyBet League Two season.

Speaking to BBC Sport about his distinguished 22-year career, the Football League's oldest player underlined his love for Crawley Town.

He said: "This is my club, the one I have had the best achievements with. It has got my heart.

"To get 400 games for any club is a great achievement and one I'll cherish for life."

Bulman has played in 800 league matches in total since making his debut for Wycombe Wanderers in August 1998.

Last season he made 40 appearances for Crawley Town and scored twice, his long-range strike against Forest Green Rovers earning him their Goal of the Season award.

This is the midfielder's third spell with the Reds, having first joined them on loan from Stevenage in 2006.