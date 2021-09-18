Watch Crawley Town boss John Yems and goal hero Jack Payne's post-match interviews following Colchester United victory
It was a good to trip to Essex for Crawley Town today as Jack Payne's goal secured their first away points of the season.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 10:15 pm
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 10:16 pm
Payne's strike saw John Yems' side beat Colchester United 1-0. You can watch their post match interview below.
Colchester United 0, Crawley Town 1: Payne strike enough to seal Reds first away points of the season