Watch Gabriele Cioffi’s first press conference as Crawley Town head coach

Gabriele Cioffi was unveiled as Crawley Town’s new head coach on Friday.

And you can see his first press conference in full in our video above.

Gabriele Cioffi holding a Crawley Town shirt

Cioffi has made a positive first impression with the fans after meeting them at the Lincoln City game on Saturday,

The 6ft 6ins Italian’s first game in charge will be Saturday’s game against Morecambe.

