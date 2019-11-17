'We are falling short of our expectations' - Crawley Town chief apologises after latest result

Crawley Town consultant Erdem Konyer took to social media to apologise to the fans and the chairman after the 1-1 draw with Morecambe.

Gabriele Cioffi's side drew 1-1 at home with strugglers Morecambe and fans were not happy on social media after the game.

The draw meant the Reds have only won twice in the last 15 games in all competitions (in normal time). They are sitting 16th, on the same points as Mansfield and Macclesfied. Fans have not been happy with some even calling for Cioffi to go.

And after the game Konyer, who is also chairman Ziya Eren's advisor, tweeted: "I apologise to all the fans and Chairman, ultimately it is now a period of accountability including myself. We are falling short of our expectations and we are all aware of this. Reaction is paramount. NOLI CEDERE"

And fans replied to his tweet. @Tom_ctfc said: "When are you actually going to listen to the fans? How much longer to we have to put up with this? If you're really sorry then you'd do the right thing and sack Cioffi. Stop saying the same old stuff and listen to the fans for once because I'm fed up of this every single season."

Stuart Frost replied: "Started well this season and just got worse. Choices are clearly strange and the loans even stranger. Can't continue like this"

But there was support for the Italian. @VickyRetter said: "What does this mean? I am one of the few that believe in Gabby. He is doing a good job, we are playing creative football. Our manager cannot be held accountable for the decisions the players make there and then in a game ... What is the option? Someone who has been sacked from every other club in the league because they’re not good enough, or another nobody? The club needs consistency and the players need to be held accountable not just blame the manager, he’s not on the pitch playing!!!!"

Jason Walsh said: "The period is over are we waiting until our season is written off! Before we take action? Are we waiting until fans start protesting and staying away? I never like to see anyone lose a job but this is a results business and the results are poor actions speak louder than words."

@MattAddinal said: "Always waiting for a reaction Erdem. This is the best squad we’ve had in years, and is no doubt costing Mr Eren a lot of money. Please go and get a coach who can get the most out of them. Nadesan is a proven player, but he plays him on his own up top which he isn’t suited to."