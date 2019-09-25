'We have good penalty takers...and we had God on our side, you need him' - Crawley Town head coach Cioffi

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi had complete faith in his penalty takers against Stoke City.

The game went to spot kicks after a 1-1 draw in normal time. And Reds were impeccable with their penalties.

Bez Lubala, David Sesay, Tom Dallison, Ashley Nathaniel-George and Ollie Palmer all fired home in front of the home fans to seal another giant-killing in this season's Carabao Cup.

And Cioffi revealed the secret behind their success. He said: "We had a praying meeting, so we prayed and the prayers worked tonight.

"We have good penalty takers and a good penalty saver and we had God on our side, you need him as well."

Cioffi only made two change during the 90 minutes, and they both cam right at the end to bring Nathaniel-George and Tarynn Allarakhia on - two people Cioffi saw as penalty takers.

The head coach said: "I didn't have the feeling we had to change anything and the changes at the end were for the penalties."

Crawley Town are back in action on Saturday at home to Walsall.

