After a goalless first half, Yems' side put in a superb second half display and Kwesi Appiah's 55th minute header looked like it had sealed all three points.

But Dom Telford's strike six minutes from time denied the Reds the win.

Kwesi Appaih celebrates his goal. Picture by Cory Pickford

But Yems was pleased with his side's display. When asked if it felt like a defeat, he said: "Yes. That’s the standard we have set ourselves. To be that close. Would you have taken a point at the beginning of the day? Of course you would.

"You get that close to getting all three you feel like you have been beaten.

"I always say you start with a point make sure you finish with at least a point and we have done that."

Will Ferry had a big impact on the game when he replaced Tyler Frost at half-time but limped off on 72 minutes.

Yems said: "He’s just come back from the Irish squad and we just have to make these players coming back because you don’t them getting injured.

"He’s come on he’s done really well and lo and behold he's injured. It’s the sort of run we are having."

After Saturday's win at Barrow, that's four points from the last six. Yems said: "You take the four points but you are so close to six. I think this time last week they were building gallows for me, the team didn't know what they were doing.

"But the fans again were fantastic, everyone just needs to keep the faith. We have some good players coming back."

Newport boss Michael Flynn said it was good to get a point on a cold night at Crawley Town and Yems response was: "That’s a credit to us. Other teams know we will give them a game, good or bad.

"We just need to find that bit of consistency and stopped having those silly moments.

"We have got the moments of madness down from five minutes to one minute. Let’s just get that out of the window."

And Yems praised his defence, particularly praising Tony Craig.

He said: "I don't remember making Glenn [Morris] making a save. And Tony Craig, I know he has has his critics from some donuts but look at what he does, bringing other players on.

"That’s just another point away from relegation, let’s not get carried away with it."