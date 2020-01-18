'We have got to dust ourselves down and get ready for next week' - Crawley Town's Sendles-White

Jamie Sendles-White says Crawley Town players must 'dust themselves down' and work hard to get ready for next week.

A poor second half saw the Reds lose 2-1 at Walsall and Sendles-White told the club's website they let their usual standards slip.

He said: "I don't think we really got going today. We were at stages, especially when they got their goals, very poor with the ball and without it as well.

"We didn't retain it up top as well as we normally do and then for the first goal it’s got through to easy and he’s slid in and that’s changed the momentum.

"I felt that before we let our standards slip, we were looking ok and I didn’t think they were going to score.

"We have got to dust ourselves down and look at where we went wrong and get ready for next week.

"We all said in their [the changing room] it was a good chance to come away with three points and maybe put to bed our not-so-good away form. We are disappointed and we need to work hard this week to get it right for Saturday.

"Last week was a great result and performance as well, we need to get back to that and put it right next week in front of the home fans."