'We need to be a little more savvy' - Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell ahead of Port Vale match

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell says his side need to be more 'savvy' and 'street-smart' as they look to bounce back from the Stevenage and Bristol Rovers defeats.

Talking to the club's website ahead of tomorrow's trip to Port Vale, also said he wants to see the same attitude as his side showed in April when they beat Port Vale 2-1.

Harry Kewell

He said: "I’ll take that result right now. It was a good performance, it was a tough game.

"Hopefully we can repeat the same kind of attitude, the same kind of performance. We know it’s going to be a difficult game, we know the pitch looks fantastic, it’s nice and big, so it kinds of suits us. For us it’s going to be an interesting game."

READ MORE Port Vale 1 Crawley Town 2: Reds fight back to win on the road | Crawley Town in search for new stadium sponsor | Brother of Manchester United ace Paul Pogba and ex Crawley Town man has 'too many kilos around his hips'

Reds have had a mixed start, beating Cheltenham Town on the opening day before losing at home to Stevenage and going out of the Carabao Cup.

And Kewell knows what he needs addressing. He said: "We just need to take our chances when they come. We have had a few chances in recent games and they have been clear enough to even just hit the target and to make the keeper make a save and we are just not finding that.

"For me if we can hit the target and just make the keeper make a save you don’t know what might happen. If we take our chances that just puts us in a better way.

"We have also go to be a little more savvy, a bit more street-smart. We’ve got to make the right decisions and the right times."

You can see Harry Kewell's full interview here.